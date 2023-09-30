Kennedy Agyapong alleged on Saturday, September 30, that he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign has denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations when he spoke to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi

Two of the leading presidential candidates of the NPP are trading accusations about a sinister plan to force one of them to be the running mate for the other.

Kennedy Agyapong alleged that the Dr Mahamudu Bawumia campaign attempted to bribe him to be a running mate.

The MP for Assin Central, who is tipped to pull a surprise in the November 4 presidential primary, said on Saturday, September 30, 2023, that he turned down the offer.

Kennedy Agyapong (L) and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi, Agyapong accused the Bawumia campaign of acts that will deepen cracks in the governing party and even collapse it.

Bawumia campaign denies Ken's claim

However, in a sharp rebuttal contained in a statement, the Bawumia campaign denied the claim, noting that the allegation is a source of concern.

"The Bawumia Campaign team has not approached Kennedy Agyapong for such a running mate offer, nor have we assigned any member of the team to approach him for the same," the statement released on Saturday said.

The statement also dismissed the claim that the Bawumia campaign is engaging in acts that could destroy the party.

"The unity of our party has been of great concern to candidate Dr. Bawumia," it stressed.

According to Dr Bawumia's campaign team, Ken Agyapong's false claims represent the many "unwarranted attacks" against the Vice President's efforts to become the flagbearer of the party in the 2024 general elections.

Popular comedian Agya Koo releases campaign song for Kennedy Agyapong

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and comedian Agya Koo has released a campaign song to promote Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambitions.

The song, which is titled "Onoaa", Twi for "He is the One", was released on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Agyapong campaign has not officially confirmed the tune as its campaign song.

Kufuor sends warning over factionalism within NPP

Also, former president John Kufuor has said the New Patriotic Party has strayed from some of its democratic principles.

Kufour decried a rise in factionalism within the party, which is hurting democratic principles.

The former president spoke days after Alan Kyerematen split from the party to run for president as an independent candidate.

