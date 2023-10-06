The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has given some advice to young men

The flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party advised young against having multiple women because of his personal experience

The outspoken politician has 22 children with 12 different women and is married to two wives

An aspiring flagbearer on the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has indicated that he will not encourage young men to keep multiple women.

The outspoken politician gave reasons why having more than one woman at a time is a daunting task, considering the financial stress it comes with.

In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, Kennedy Agyapong said he often cautions his son and nephews against such acts.

“I won't advise any young man to have multiple women only if you knew the problems I go through every month.”

“I tell my son and nephew you guys have to be careful. They are more lucky. They use my name to woo women," he added.

The maverick politician has 22 children with 12 women, including the Member of Parliament for Dome/Kwabenya Constituency,

Comments on the post on Twitter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions below:

@Opresii said

We want to go through same problems please.. if you’ve finished enjoying allow us to also enjoy our time has come

@GhConcra

I've found one beautiful young woman. I'm sticking to her throughout. Thanks for the advice lil bro

@ShadrackAmonooC said:

Alla! Obidi! Get Ready! Campaign Time is near

@the_law_himself wrote:

Showdown problems hm

@StatmanAartt asked:

Wey you want carry this country burden add?

@KwasiNawil said:

I was targeting 13 now but as you’ve said this Honorable I believe I can handle just 10.

@Unruly_oG1

We all know politicians doesn’t speak truth, sorry I’m not listening to all that.

7 of Kennedy Agyapong's daughters flaunt outfits in the same print

In another story, seven of Kennedy Agyapong have dazzled many netizens with the outfits they wore to Afrochella 2022.

In a video on TikTok, one of the sisters, @amandaagy, gave the full gist on each outfit the ladies wore.

In the caption. She said they wanted to give Nigerian artist Burna Boy something beautiful to look at.

