A video of a young man's testimony regarding his ex-girlfriend has stirred reactions online

This comes after the young man said he jilted his lover after finding out she lied to take money from him

Many people who saw the video expressed astonishment over the decision of the young man to jilt his lover over GH¢200

A young Ghanaian man has parted ways with his girlfriend after he found out that she lied to take money from him.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man who went to give a testimony about the issue in the church said the lady demanded GH¢200 under the guise of buying electricity prepaid credit.

Ghanaian man jilts lover over prepaid money

The man said after giving her the money, he found out that her girlfriend bought GH¢50 and kept the rest to herself.

He thanked God for helping him detect the early warning signs of a materialistic lady hence ending the relationship.

"If I had married her, she would have given me trouble, so I am happy that I found out.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 500 likes and 78 comments.

Ghanaians stunned over the man's actions

Many social media users who thronged the comments section of the video were stunned by the decision of the young man.

Manasseh Farms reacted:

Ah, is this testimony????

Nànà Qwàmè stated:

Nothing surprises me anymore

Hakeem_pablo commented:

concert happening in our so called churches

Danquah Bright added:

Great testimony . God is working

Ogidi1 stated:

Ahh masa is it tolley or testimony? which church be that?

Man jilts lady for posting memes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady in an interview said the reason her ex broke up with her was because she regularly posts memes on social media.

She said her ex-boyfriend was against the idea of her posting memes on social media with the excuse that it portrayed her as someone who was unserious.

"He claimed that he didn't like the idea of me posting memes on social media because it was given me the tag as being unserious," she said.

