A video of a young man opening up on how his girlfriend broke up with him has sparked reactions

The young man revealed that he invested in the girl by paying her fees, among others, yet she left him

Netizens who saw the video have expressed their views over the young man's revelation regarding his ex-girlfriend

A Ghanaian university student is still pained over the manner in which his last relationship with his former girlfriend ended.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man made his sentiments known when he was asked about the one thing that a lady has done that still hurts him.

Man opens up on how his lover jilted him Photo credit:@geraldo_himself/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Making it known, the unnamed young man did not hesitate to reveal that the person was none other than his ex-girlfriend.

He opened up on how he invested in the girl's education by paying part of her school fees, her hostel fees and buying a mattress, yet still got dumped.

"The mattress saf anor see the colour before, anor sit top mpo wey she take lef me" he said.

The young man concluded his statement by urging men to be circumspect in their dealings with women.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the confession by the young man

Netizens who saw the video expressed diverse opinions about the actions of the young man.

mufti_real commented:

How can you buy mattress without bedsheets and pillow case.

Prince Koyah commented:

i know this guy he dey lie my junior that stingy boy like

frimpongibrahim0 stated:

Nka if yr sister you money koraa nka you go tell am say you no get money you see your life

Parzivil99 indicated

Ah why didn’t I go and take it back you paa you make me bore paa o

FREEDOM JACOB SAM revealed:

Oh then ma own chill oo Choo 100gh Wey i buy

Source: YEN.com.gh