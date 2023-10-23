At its 60th enrolment ceremony, the General Legal Council in Ghana welcomed over 1,000 newly trained lawyers who had successfully passed their professional law examinations.

Among the notable moments was a husband and his wife who were called to the Ghana Bar simultaneously

The man's sister shared the news on social media, and several people congratulated the couple for such an incredible feat

The General Legal Council (GLC) has welcomed over 1,000 newly trained lawyers into the legal profession at its 60th enrolment onto the Roll of Lawyers in Ghana.

This annual formal meeting, held at the Accra International Conference Centre on October 20, 2023, marked the culmination of the candidate's successful completion of the professional law examination organised by the Ghana School of Law.

A highlight of the event was Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo presenting a law certificate to her daughter, Torkonoo Selasi Esi Trudy, showcasing a unique moment of familial pride and accomplishment.

Additionally, the occasion saw two couples being called to the Ghana Bar simultaneously.

Curtis Quarcoo, an alumnus of the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC) and the University of Ghana, and his wife, Dedo Ruth Sarah Mate, were among the qualified lawyers admitted.

Curtis' twin sister shared the couple's story on Facebook, saying how gruelling the journey has been and how determined the two have also been to see their dream come true.

Another couple, Ross Osei Owusu and Sylvia Mamle Assem were also enrolled together, symbolising their to both matrimony and the legal profession.

The enrolment ceremony emphasised the rigorous standards upheld by the GLC, ensuring that the new lawyers meet the necessary qualifications to embark on their legal careers in the country.

These moments of familial and spousal achievement serve as inspiring examples, reflecting the dedication and determination required to excel in the legal field.

As these professionals commence their legal journeys, the event serves as a testament to their hard work and determination, reminding others of the possibilities attainable through dedication and perseverance in pursuing their goals.

Reactions on social media

YEN.com.gh collated some comments made on the post. Read them below:

@Queen Akosua Konadu said:

Oh my goodness. Ei me de3 I have tears oo wei. Congratulationssssss heeeeeeyyyyyyy to God be the glory. Mateeeeee you made it! Hallelujah!

@Elvis Senyo Kojo Addor wrote:

Wow....too nice.. Congratulations Curtis and Mrs Quarcoo GLORY TO GOD...

@Biama Osew said:

Quarcoo & Quarcoo Loading!!!! ayayayayayaaaaaaaa. This is all sorts of beautiful

@Priscilla Noi wrote:

the most beautiful thing i’ve seen today. congratulations to them

@Emmanuel Seyram Duku said:

Have beautiful and awesome!!!!

@Calvis Hammond wrote:

Marvelous in our eyes

@Stephanie Otoo said:

Congratulations Mr and Mrs

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey reflects on gruelling journey to becoming a lawyer at 60

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, shared her challenging path to joining the Ghana Bar Association alongside more than 1,000 individuals on October 20, 2023.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, she emphasised her lifelong passion for the law, regardless of achieving it at 60.

