A Ghanaian couple walked across the stage at the Ghana School of Law to be officially enrolled to the Ghana Bar

Ross Osei Owusu Esq and Sylvia Mamle Assem Esq and over 1,000 lawyers participated in the induction ceremony on Friday, October 20

The pair posed in their gorgeous gowns in stunning photos that had online users gushing over them

Ghanaian couple Ross Osei Owusu Esq and Sylvia Mamle Assem Esq were among over 1,000 lawyers called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, October 20.

The duo posed in stunning photos while wearing their professional regalia for the 60th Ghana School of Law induction ceremony. Owusu Esq and Assem Esq appeared in four pictures.

Ghanaian couple enrolled into the Ghana Bar. Photo credit: @DeLaw_Platform.

Source: Twitter

Sharing the pictures on X, formerly Twitter, @DeLaw_Platform indicated that the couple is the first to enrol at the Ghana Bar together since the inception of the Ghana School of Law.

''We introduce the couple who will be enrolled together at the same time, side by side, while in holy and blissful matrimony. Mr Ross Osei Owusu Esq & Sylvia Mamle Assem Esq. We stand to be corrected, but as far as our research goes, this is a first,'' the caption read.

See the post below:

Reactions to the couple's pictures

Netizens who reacted after seeing the couple's pictures gushed over them.

@dorcasbullet indicated:

This is beautiful.

@enna_enna1 said:

I thought you were "two twins."

@Exdeta indicated:

Can't we do away with this colonial white wig?

Boys who wrote WASSCE exams in same SHS become doctors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user, formerly Twitter FestusLivingst1, disclosed that they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Lady named Overall Best Graduating Diploma in Midwifery student

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah emerged as the overall best graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She won the title over her peers with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 at the university's graduation ceremony.

The Voice of UCC took to Twitter to accentuate the accomplishment of the hardworking lady.

