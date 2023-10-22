Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has recounted the tough experience she endured to earn her call to the Bar

The foreign affairs minister was among the over 1,000 people inducted into the Ghana Bar Association on Friday, October 20, 2023

She told Daily Graphic that she has always been a lawyer at heart and hence it does not matter that she has fulfilled her passion at the age of 60

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, expressed her gratitude and joy as she talked about her recent call to the Bar on October 20, 2023.

In an extended interview with the state-run Daily Graphic, she delved into the hard work and sacrifices behind her journey to become a lawyer.

Botchwey revealed her long-standing desire to become a lawyer, a passion she had nurtured for decades.

She recalled the challenges of her journey, particularly the difficulties of balancing her legal studies with her demanding professional responsibilities as a government minister and frequent travels.

With a deep sense of gratitude, Botchwey credited the grace of God for her successful completion of the law program. She emphasised that the sacrifices she had made were well worth it in the end.

Expressing her appreciation for the Law School, Botchwey commended the institution for producing well-rounded lawyers, including herself and her fellow graduates.

The Minister disclosed that her journey into law was a return to her true passion, as she had initially pursued studies in marketing, communications, and earned an MBA.

After a 35-year deferral, she finally realised her dream of becoming a lawyer. Botchwey highlighted the inspiration she drew from her time in Parliament and her work with President Nana Akufo-Addo, which fueled her determination to study law.

When asked about her advice for the younger generation, Botchwey stressed the importance of continuous learning and emphasised that age should never be a barrier to pursuing one's dreams.

She expressed her pride in becoming a lawyer at the age of 60 and encouraged young people to follow their passions.

The Ghana School of Law recently admitted 1,092 newly qualified lawyers to the bar during a ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, members of the diplomatic corps, and the families and friends of the newly sworn-in barristers.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, born on February 8, 1963, assumed the role of Minister of Foreign Affairs on January 10, 2017, after being appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She had previously served as a Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom from 2013 to 2021 and held positions as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State at the Ministry of Water Resources, Works, and Housing during John Kufuor's administration.

