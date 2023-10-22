PaaKwasi Mensah-Aborampah Esq, a Ghanaian lawyer who recently joined the Bar in 2023, expressed his gratitude to God for his legal journey on Facebook

Despite facing financial, emotional, and mental challenges, he credited God for providing him with the motivation and strength to persevere

His story serves as an inspiring testament to the role of faith and resilience in achieving one's goals

Ghanaian lawyer, PaaKwasi Mensah-Aborampah Esq, a member of the 2023 cohort, has expressed his gratitude to God for his journey to the Bar, acknowledging the immense challenges he faced on this path.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, he attributed his success to divine intervention.

Mensah-Aborampah, who has been through financial, emotional, and mental struggles, didn't let these difficulties deter him.

Ghanaian man gives glory to God for successfully getting called to the Bar Photo credit: PaaKwasi Mensah-Aborampah Esq

Source: Facebook

He emphasized the crucial role of his faith and the unwavering support of God in his pursuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In his post, he shared,

"See, I have been drained financially, emotionally and mentally and yet I have had to be there for my two boys, my wife, family, and other people. Bro! If like God no dey inside like amake toast chale. But through it all, God provided the right motivation at the right time to fuel this journey."

His message resonates with many who face similar challenges, highlighting the importance of faith, determination, and the support of loved ones.

Mensah-Aborampah's remarkable journey to the Bar serves as an inspiring example of resilience and perseverance, and his story is a testament to the power of unwavering faith and hard work.

See the post below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh