A chance encounter during a student gathering at Kumasi High in the Ashanti Region led to a lifelong romance

The preacher, a student at the time, noticed a remarkable young woman from Yaa Asantewaa Girls, who was then the SRC Vice President

Nine years later, they married, proving that love can blossom unexpectedly, transforming a brief moment into a profound and enduring relationship

An old student of Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region has narrated how he met his wife, who was then a Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School student.

In a Facebook post, William Asiamah Karikari said he first saw his partner at an SRC Congress held in Kumasi High School, where he delivered a sermon.

As fate would have it, he spotted a captivating young woman from Yaa Asantewaa Girls' among the sea of faces. William said the young lady was beautiful and the SRC Vice President of her school.

William Asiamah Karikari poses with his sweetheart Photo credit: William Asiamah Karikari Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Little did they know that this brief moment would begin a remarkable journey. He indicated that nine years after the first encounter, he and the former SRC Vice President were intertwined in a deep and meaningful relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Their connection, which started with a glance, became a lifelong commitment as they exchanged vows and became husband and wife.

The union has proven to be more than just a love story; it has become a testament to destiny and the power of unexpected connections.

In his post on Facebook, William said his bride is now a phenomenal presence in her husband's life and has brought immeasurable blessings and joy, enriching the lives of everyone around them.

Their story serves as a reminder that love often finds its way into the most unexpected moments, shaping lives in profound and beautiful ways.

Joe Mettle Reveals How He Met His Wife

Earlier, gospel artiste Joe Mettle revealed he met his wife Selassie on social media, feeling an immediate connection upon receiving her message.

Despite not knowing her personally, he sensed a spiritual bond and pursued a relationship.

They married in October 2020, welcomed their first child in 2021, and shared romantic moments, attending events and posting videos online.

Man Who Met Pretty Lady Under Facebook Comment Section & Married Her Narrates His Love Story

Meanwhile, Oloyede Godwin Gideon shared how he met his wife, Talatu Precious Mohammed Akpa, in a Facebook comment section on a post by YEN.com.gh.

After their initial online interaction, fate brought them together at a wedding function three months later, where they exchanged contacts.

Within a year, they planned their wedding, and Oloyede expressed gratitude for their chance encounter online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh