Renowned gospel artiste Joe Mettle has disclosed in an interview that he met his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa, through social media, and his wife reached out first

He added that social media has helped because it was his way of meeting the woman who God had prepared for him

Joe Mettle revealed that he felt it in his spirit that she was the woman he was meant to be with after she reached out

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In an interview, gospel artiste Joe Mettle revealed that he met his wife, Selassie, through social media. Joe Mettle says his love story did not begin with a long-term friendship or knowing her before marriage.

In an article that YEN.com.gh sighted on Ghanaweb, Joe Mettle said he received a message from his now wife and immediately felt he had met the right woman.

Joe Mettle, who said that he had made life his decisions based on what the spirit told him, could sense a strong connection between himself and her.

Joe Mettle has revealed that he met his wife on social media and she texted him first Photo source: @joemettle

Source: Instagram

He further narrated the romantic love journey and said that he had seen his wife Selassie on social media and felt she was the right person, but she had no idea he knew about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also said his wife met him once at a program and only said 'God bless you' to him. But after reaching out to him, they talked for a while, and even through the process, the spirit of God continually told him she was the one.

Joe Mettle proceeded to marry Selassie on October 13, 2020 and welcomed their first child in October 2021. They have been to programs together and have posted videos sharing romantic and family moments.

Joe Mettle's wife celebrates the gospel artiste on his

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that wife of gospel musician Joe Mettle celebrated her husband's birthday. Joe Mettle celebrated his birthday on July 5, and his beautiful wife celebrated him in a lovely video

In the video, Mrs Mettle pulled a surprise on her husband as they went for breakfast, and the two also shared some romantic moments.

Many well-wishers and admirers of the couple thronged the post's comment section to celebrate the award-winning gospel artiste.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh