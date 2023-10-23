Tracy Sarkcess, on October 21, 2023, visited the OLA Training College in her sexual reproductive health campaign and tried to perform her husband's song

The entrepreneur and women's advocate failed woefully as she attempted to sing Sarkodie's Country Side

The video had many people laughing, including Sarkodie, who commented on the video, stating that he has told her several times to learn the lyrics

Renowned entrepreneur and women's advocate Tracy Sarkcess paid a visit to the OLA Training College on October 21, 2023. The purpose of her visit was to promote sexual reproductive health awareness among young students.

Tracy Sarkcess Tries To Perform Sarkodie's Country Side Photo Source: TracySarkcess

Source: TikTok

However, it was not just her serious message that captured the attention of the audience; it was a funny attempt to perform her husband's hit song, Country Side, that had many laughing.

During her visit, Tracy, who is well-known for her advocacy work in women's health, engaged with students in discussions about sexual reproductive health.

In a light-hearted moment, Tracy decided to surprise the students with a musical performance. She attempted to sing Country Side. However, the performance did not quite go as planned. Tracy, who is not known for her singing skills, struggled with the lyrics and melody, much to the amusement of the audience.

Even her husband, Sarkodie, joined in the laughter. He took to Twitter to comment on the video. In his comment, he playfully revealed that he had often advised Tracy to learn the lyrics to his songs. He added that her effort was a reminder of why he had given her this advice in the first place.

Tracy Sarkcess gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Yo_Lily said:

Rap ankasa de3 3y3 den if it's not for it's not

G A S P E R wrote:

Rap y3 ns)wh3 a nka wo kwaa E

Jay Ncho commented:

Luisa would have sang this so we'll erh

Dr Louisa sings Stonebwoy's song

In an older and similar story, Dr Louisa, in a video that surfaced on social media, stunned folks with the way she knew the lyrics to Stonebwoy's tunes by heart.

The affable wife of the Ghanaian dancehall star sat in the comfort of her car and sang Journey, one of the songs from the Anloga Junction album.

Louisa has often been seen singing Stonebwoy's songs word for word, making people wonder if she writes the lyrics with him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh