Asamoah Gyan's brother, Baffour Gyan, clarified the reasons behind Asamoah Gyan's request for a DNA test

Baffour Gyan explained that Gifty had threatened to keep their children away from Asamoah Gyan due to the court case and revealed that she was previously married to another man

He emphasized that the decision to conduct the DNA test was influenced by these circumstances and was not intended to be made public

Asamoah Gyan's brother, Baffour Gyan, has spoken out about the annulment of the marriage between his sibling and Gifty Gyana.

His comments come after the Accra High Court ruling on the legal battle between former Ghanaian football captain Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan,

Baffour Gyan's comments were prompted by the widespread misinformation and comments circulating on social media following the court's decision.

A collage of Asamoah Gyan and his brother Baffour Gyan Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3 & @baffour_gyan Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to Baffour Gyan, they chose to address the public due to the misinformation and various comments made by Ghanaians, particularly on social media platforms.

Many individuals criticized Asamoah Gyan's request for a DNA test, considering it an insult to Gifty Gyan.

However, Baffour Gyan clarified that Gifty had threatened to keep their children away from Asamoah Gyan because of the court case. Additionally, the decision to conduct a DNA test was influenced by the fact that Gifty was previously married to a man named Mr Oware before marrying Asamoah Gyan.

These circumstances led Asamoah Gyan to pursue the DNA test, although it was not his intention to make the results public.

Baffour Gyan emphasized that the annulment of the marriage was a victory for them, following Asamoah Gyan's petition to the court to invalidate the union. The public statement aims to provide clarity on the situation and address the misconceptions surrounding the legal dispute between the former couple.

Gyan and Gifty's marital issues in court

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's top scorer, sought an annulment of his 2013 marriage, questioning the paternity of his three children with his wife Gifty.

He demanded a DNA test, which confirmed the paternity of all three kids. Gyan alleged Gifty's previous marriage in 2002 rendered their union invalid.

Footballer Reacts To Marriage Annulment With Mr Drew’s Song Titled 'Case'

Following the Accra High Court's ruling in his divorce case with ex-wife Gifty Gyan, Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan responded by sharing a song clip suggesting purposeful actions.

The court awarded significant assets and financial support to Gifty, including a UK mansion and monthly upkeep for their children.

Gyan and his brother see the ruling as a victory, resolving their marital issues amidst public scrutiny.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh