Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan showed up for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's speech at UPSA

Flagbearer of the NPP Bawumia addressed supporters in preparation for his political campaign

The event is expected to set the ruling NPP party in campaign mode and outline his vision for Ghana

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at UPSA to witness the address by New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Gyan arrived at the venue to a lot of fanfare and was mobbed by cameramen and some NPP supporters.

Asamoah Gyan has not been known to be very political in the past.

Bawumia addressed supporters in preparation for his political campaign.

The event is expected to set the ruling NPP party in campaign mode and outline his vision for Ghana should he be elected president in the upcoming general elections.

Mahama heavily favoured for 2024 elections

The continued economic crisis under the NPP government has allowed John Mahama and the NDC to gain more favour in the eyes of Ghanaians as the campaigns heat up.

The addition of more corruption scandals under the Akufo-Addo government has left people reminiscing positively about life under the Mahama administration pre-2017.

As things stand, most polls predict victory for Mahama in the 2024 elections.

His main challenger will be Bawumia, who will lead the NPP.

Gyan praises Osimhen after Nigeria vs Cameroon clash

YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan applauded Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen for his exceptional performance in the 2023 AFCON round of 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Gyan hailed Osimhen as a player who plays with passion, adding that it is what every country needs its players to do when on the field.

The post sparked various reactions from Ghanaians as they encouraged him to call out the poor performers in the Black Stars team.

Source: YEN.com.gh