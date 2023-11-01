Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan has responded to the Accra High Court ruling on his divorce case with ex-wife Gifty Gyan

The court awarded significant assets and monthly financial support to Gifty, including Gyan's UK mansion, a house, and a monthly payment of GH¢25,000 for their children's upkeep

Gyan's reaction, shared through the song "Case" by Mr Drew on Twitter, suggests his acceptance of the court's decision, emphasizing that everyone acts with a purpose in life

Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan has reacted to the recent Accra High Court ruling regarding his legal battle with his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan.

In the court's decision, significant assets and monetary support were awarded to Gifty, including a mansion in the UK, a four-bedroom house in Spintex, and a monthly payment of GH¢25,000 for the upkeep of their three children.

Gyan, known as the "Baby Jet," took to Twitter to share a short clip of the song "Case" by Mr. Drew, suggesting that everyone acts with a purpose in this world. The ruling has stirred reactions among the public, but Gyan and his brother, Baffour Gyan, consider it a win due to their request for the court to invalidate the marriage.

A collage of Asamoah Gyan with his ex-wife and their children Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3 Source: Instagram

Source: Twitter

Gyan's response to the court ruling has garnered attention on social media, and he views the outcome as a positive development.

The court decision not only divided their significant assets but also placed financial responsibilities on Gyan for the care of his children. Gifty Gyan was granted custody of certain assets, emphasizing the complexity of the divorce settlement.

The legal battle between Asamoah Gyan and Gifty Gyan has been ongoing, and this recent ruling brings some resolution to their marital issues. As the public watches this high-profile case unfold, Gyan's reaction, expressed through the song "Case," reflects his perspective.

Comments on Gyan's post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post-Asamoah Gyan made. Read them below:

@asuo6565 said:

I know Baby Jet to be strong man emotionally because we Ghanaian made him so during his football carrier for the black star. He is most humiliated black star player ever. But this is a lesson to everyone. Take your time before you choose a partner

@FadwenpaN80463 wrote:

The brotherhood is Solidly behind you Legend..We thank God for the victory

@VShuaib said:

U go explain taya,U should have copied Hakimi

@sahabela wrote:

Brotherhood is happy.

@DownBall12 said:

Jon boi…everything you did in football was for your personal benefit…sia banku that kasoa gal you go preg am too dey come take half of your property…

@bachel_ wrote:

@AmeyawDebrah, Gyan says you for take your time na u dey talk ein matter too much

@khofi_ranking said:

The song is talking for Asamoah Gyan rn

@_____sterling wrote:

the way you dey move dierr the tin pain you

Gyan and Gifty's marital issues in court

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's top scorer, sought an annulment of his 2013 marriage, questioning the paternity of his three children with his wife Gifty.

He demanded a DNA test, which confirmed the paternity of all three kids.

Gyan alleged Gifty's previous marriage in 2002 rendered their union invalid.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh