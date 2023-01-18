A young Ghanaian lady has earned admiration online after she revealed she now has a rabbit as a pet

In a video on TikTok, the young lady said she has given the rabbit a new name and sees it as her child

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady for her show of affection towards animals

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to TikTok to express joy upon getting a rabbit as her pet.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @melanated__mel revealed that what started off as feeding a lonely rabbit who found its way to her uncle's compound has developed into something special.

Now she said she feels like the animal has become her adopted child and has even named it banku.

Ghanaian lady takes to TikTok to jubilate having a rabbit as a pet Photo credit @melanated_mel/TikTok

Source: UGC

The lady said, although she is currently not in Ghana, she has appealed to her relatives to take very care good care of the rabbit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaians commend the lady for taking good care of the rabbit

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30,000 likes and 500 comments.

Netizens who saw the video praised her for treating the animal with care, whereas others feared the rabbit might be used for a meal soon.

Anita Shika

You left him in good hands? you’ve got to check on banku daily

ohemaaQueenFee

I hope Banku is alright whe

user7087001183859

He’s super cute, but please make sure not to feed him too many whole carrots! They’re best as a treat because carrots are too sugary for them to eat!n I go Ghana I’m gonna look for a pet rabbit too

Alicia Johnson

He’s clearly relaxed and loves it there

Libianca

You really fed him GOODso cute

Ghanaian Woman Shocked After Dog Refuses To Eat Banku And Light Soup: “It Was A Last-Minute Change”

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a hilarious video has surfaced online showing the moment a dog refused a meal from its owner after feeling betrayed.

In a video shared on TikTok by @queentiwaa, the owner narrated that the dog refused to eat the meal because she changed it at the last minute from fufu to banku with light soup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh