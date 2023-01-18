Young Lady Excited As She ‘Adopts’ Rabbit as Her New Child : “I Named It Banku”
- A young Ghanaian lady has earned admiration online after she revealed she now has a rabbit as a pet
- In a video on TikTok, the young lady said she has given the rabbit a new name and sees it as her child
- Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady for her show of affection towards animals
A young Ghanaian lady has taken to TikTok to express joy upon getting a rabbit as her pet.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @melanated__mel revealed that what started off as feeding a lonely rabbit who found its way to her uncle's compound has developed into something special.
Now she said she feels like the animal has become her adopted child and has even named it banku.
The lady said, although she is currently not in Ghana, she has appealed to her relatives to take very care good care of the rabbit.
Ghanaians commend the lady for taking good care of the rabbit
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30,000 likes and 500 comments.
Netizens who saw the video praised her for treating the animal with care, whereas others feared the rabbit might be used for a meal soon.
You left him in good hands? you’ve got to check on banku daily
ohemaaQueenFee
I hope Banku is alright whe
user7087001183859
He’s super cute, but please make sure not to feed him too many whole carrots! They’re best as a treat because carrots are too sugary for them to eat!n I go Ghana I’m gonna look for a pet rabbit too
Young lady says she has been dumped by her boyfriends despite being a good girl, vows to change henceforth
Alicia Johnson
He’s clearly relaxed and loves it there
Libianca
You really fed him GOODso cute
Source: YEN.com.gh