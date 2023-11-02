A video of Twene Jonas expressing displeasure over the ruling by the court on the case involving Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife has gone viral

He expressed disappointment over the maintenance fee of GHȼ25,000 that Asamoah Gyan must pay every month

Netizens who saw the video sided with him on the points he raised regarding the issue

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has expressed disappointment over the ruling delivered by a High Court in Accra regarding the annulled marriage of Asamoah and his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the court on Tuesday, October 31, ruled that Gifty Gyan, the embattled ex-wife of Asamoah Gyan, should be granted a maintenance fee of GHȼ25,000 per month.

Twene Jonas to the annulled marriage of Asamoah Gyan Photo credit: @OMGVoice/Facebook @Twene TV @sweet_maame_adwoa/Instagram

Additionally, she should be given a house in the UK, a four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a filling station, and two cars.

Reacting to this, Twene Joans, who took to YouTube, opined that it was most unfair that the court would order the former Al Ain striker to pay such an amount as a maintenance fee to his ex-wife.

He wondered where Asamoah Gyan would get that amount on a monthly basis, especially now that he is a retired footballer.

The outspoken man also raised concerns that this ruling could plunder Asamoah Gyan into financial hardship.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 9,000 likes and 44 comments

Peeps side with Twene Jonas

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video sided with Twene Jonas over the issue

@OneCryptogh stated:

Very intelligent man....keep it up ...spill the real facts... marriage is mostly misunderstood by many men when it comes to choosing a woman. ...many people want a lady with class and some good income job....but what really works well is by doing the direct opposite

@FIGOBESTTV indicated:

The truth always defeats the lies

@nsuromaagudie reacted:

I agree with the child support but the rest of the properties is way too much

@adomenoutv commented:

Marriage is a loss of a man be smart brothers

Gyan says he has no regrets about marrying his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Asamoah Gyan has indicated he has no regrets about marrying his now-estranged wife, Gifty Gyan.

Gyan stated that he's a family man and wants to focus on raising and providing for his children instead of engaging in unnecessary conflicts.

''I don't regret it because I chose to marry her. During our marriage, many things emerged, but I didn't want to talk about them.

