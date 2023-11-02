Ghanaian football legend and business founder Asamoah Gyan has stated he has no regrets about marrying his ex-wife, Gifty

The couple's nearly decade marriage formally ended after the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court reportedly annulled the union

In response to his ex-partner taking ownership of specific properties, Gyan claimed victory over his ex-significant other

Former Black Stars captain and businessman Asamoah Gyan has indicated he has no regrets about marrying his now-estranged wife, Gifty Gyan.

On Tuesday, October 31, reports indicated that the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court granted Gyan's 2018 petition to annul his 2013 union with his wife.

Asamoah Gyan reveals he has no regrets marrying his ex-wife. Photo credit: @BerkoRich.

Asamoah Gyan addresses divorce-related issues

In an interview with Asempa FM, the former Ghanaian football star explained that the decision to propose and marry his ex-significant other was his. He addressed issues emanating from the court annulment of his marriage.

Gyan stated that he's a family man and wants to focus on raising and providing for his children instead of engaging in unnecessary conflicts.

''I don't regret it because I chose to marry her. During our marriage, many things emerged, but I didn't want to talk about them. I discovered certain things that prompted me to proceed to court to annul the marriage. After five years of investigations, the court established that I was right and ended the marriage,'' he claimed.

Listen to his interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh