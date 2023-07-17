When Kimberly Mensah visited Ghana, she knew they needed to relocate from the United States of America

She mentioned it to her husband, who agreed and the couple started planning their move back to Ghana

They put up a home and developed the rest of the land to provide them with food and other needed items

A biracial couple who were living in the United States of America moved to Ghana after completing their home.

The couple, Maxwell and Kimberly Mensah, decided to relocate to Ghana due to the increasing racism in the United States. The man is a Ghanaian while the wife is an American.

Maxwell had lived in America for over three decades and has been married to his wife for over twenty years. However, it was Kimberly who insisted that they finally settle in Ghana after she visited the country for some days.

After agreeing to move back, the couple saved and started to put up their building. Maxwell revealed that it cost them $130,000 to put up the home. This cost does not include the furnishing of the home.

In an interview with Jasmine Ama, the couple disclosed that they shipped everything they used to furnish their home.

Meanwhile, Maxwell explained that the building's cost was high because they decided to use expensive products to build it.

The couple have a farm near the house where they grow their own food and rear their own animals. They have animals like goats, fowl and geese in the farm.

The Mensahs have also dug a borehole and are non-reliant on the Ghana Water Company Limited for water supply.

