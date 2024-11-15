Men from across the world have thronged the pages of a young Ghanaian lady to woo her with flory words in a bid to win her heart

This comes after the lady announced her desperate need for a husband on her TikTok page

She also indicated in the viral TikTok post that she preferred a responsible man who would love and remain faithful to her

A pretty-looking Ghanaian lady, who seemed tired of being single, has taken to social media to beg for love.

The young lady, identified as Adepa Stylist, shared a heartfelt post on TikTok announcing her desperate need for a husband.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Adepa Stylist indicated that she was looking for a faithful man with whom to spend the rest of her life.

She suggests that she had been through a lot in her past romantic relationships, hence her search for a responsible and faithful man to take her to the altar.

"Please, I need a husband, not a womanizer. Please, I have suffered a lot, and let this be my last relationship," she pleaded.

Abena's post brought her suitors in droves

Abena Stylist's post appeared to have brought her suitors, as they thronged the comment section in droves to attempt to woo her.

@Samuel Ogya said:

"am ready for you sweetheart."

@M-plus Compwter also said:

"baby I'm waiting for you please."

@Sabr commented:

"I will give you love but as for money I don’t have."

@Kwame 6ix9ine also commented:

"awww Ohemaa come to me wai ... I will make you feel like a princess of the universe."

@Big shack wrote:

"l'm ready for u dear,if only it's not fr trend,i been to ur page and ur the one my heart is telling me, ur my rib i've been looking for."

@Andy_Grey also wrote:

"I want to love you for the rest of my life."

