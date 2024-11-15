Global site navigation

Single Ghanaian Woman Begs for Love Online: "I Need a Husband, Not a Womanizer"
by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 2 min read
  • Men from across the world have thronged the pages of a young Ghanaian lady to woo her with flory words in a bid to win her heart
  • This comes after the lady announced her desperate need for a husband on her TikTok page
  • She also indicated in the viral TikTok post that she preferred a responsible man who would love and remain faithful to her

A pretty-looking Ghanaian lady, who seemed tired of being single, has taken to social media to beg for love.

The young lady, identified as Adepa Stylist, shared a heartfelt post on TikTok announcing her desperate need for a husband.

Abena Stylist. single Ghanaian lady, begs for love, husband, womanizer, social media
Abena Stylist, a single Ghanaian lady begs for love on social media. Photo credit: @adepastylish12/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Adepa Stylist indicated that she was looking for a faithful man with whom to spend the rest of her life.

She suggests that she had been through a lot in her past romantic relationships, hence her search for a responsible and faithful man to take her to the altar.

"Please, I need a husband, not a womanizer. Please, I have suffered a lot, and let this be my last relationship," she pleaded.

Abena's post brought her suitors in droves

Abena Stylist's post appeared to have brought her suitors, as they thronged the comment section in droves to attempt to woo her.

@Samuel Ogya said:

"am ready for you sweetheart."

@M-plus Compwter also said:

"baby I'm waiting for you please."

@Sabr commented:

"I will give you love but as for money I don’t have."

@Kwame 6ix9ine also commented:

"awww Ohemaa come to me wai ... I will make you feel like a princess of the universe."

@Big shack wrote:

"l'm ready for u dear,if only it's not fr trend,i been to ur page and ur the one my heart is telling me, ur my rib i've been looking for."

@Andy_Grey also wrote:

"I want to love you for the rest of my life."

Brokenhearted lady storms street to find love

In a related event, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian lady, whose heart was broken by her boyfriend stormed the streets to look for love.

The young lady was captured in a video standing beside a busy road and holding a placard with the inscription "I need a boyfriend."

Her bold move to search for love on the street made her the centre of attention for most commuters plying that route.

.

Source: YEN.com.gh

