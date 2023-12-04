A house help who works as a nanny for a Lebanese family has become a viral sensation because of how much the kids love her

Many netizens have been itching to find out about who she is, and where she is from

YEN.com.gh has gathered some information about the viral house girl, her real name, age, country of origin and other details

A household helper has stolen the spotlight for all the right reasons, with videos of her going viral. Rosie, a dedicated nanny working for Lebanese employer Maria Cataleya, has become an internet sensation, thanks to the pure and genuine love she receives from the children under her care.

Rosie the house girl Photo Source: maria.cataleya

Source: TikTok

As netizens across the world are captivated by this story, YEN.com.gh has brought to light details of who Rosie is and why the kids love her so much.

1. Who is Rosie?

Rossie, the viral house girl, has become popular on TikTok for her exceptional connection with the children she looks after. Rosie takes good care of the kids, hence, their love for her.

2. Age and where she is from

While Rosie's age remains undisclosed, her origin is no longer a mystery. Hailing from Kenya, Rossie embarked on a journey that took her from her homeland to abroad where she cared for the Cataleya family.

3. What motivated her move abroad

Rosie moved outside of Kenya to abroad to seek greener pastures to work for the Lebanese family. She has, however, recently moved back to Kenya for personal reasons.

4. How she became popular

Rosie's employer has a huge TikTok page with a massive following thanks to videos they share of her and the kids. The videos gathered millions of views.

Kids cry as Rosie leaves for home country

In a related story, Some adorable kids in a TikTok video wept at the airport as their nanny travelled, begging her not to go.

The little kids who were accompanied by their father were inconsolable as Rosie left for her flight chasing after her.

Many people were touched by the video, stating that the kids' behavior showed the nanny treated them very well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh