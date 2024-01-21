A heartwarming video captured Mohammed Kudus' mum heartily singing at an event to celebrate the footballer

The Black Stars midfielder made history when he scored twice in their match against Egypt on Thursday, January 18

Fans lavished the West Ham United star's mum with love after watching the footage on TikTok

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored a brace against Egypt during their highly anticipated match at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Côte d'Ivoire.

The footballer won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his two goals on Thursday, January 18. The game ended 2-2.

Mohammed Kudus' mum sings to celebrate his 2 goals against Egypt. Photo credit: wizbaron7.

Source: TikTok

His mum has proven she is the Ghanaian footballer's biggest fan as she sang at an event to celebrate her son's goals against Egypt.

In a relatable Tikok video posted by the user Wizbaron7, the footballer's mother can be seen singing her heart out.

The clip's caption said: ''Mohammed kudus mother singing my Artist song you are truly a lion Rekordz.''

Fans of Kudus who had surrounded the footballer's mum cheered her as she sang heartily.

Watch the clip below:

Online users delightfully react to the video

Many showered love on the mum of Mohammed Kudus. YEN.com.gh compiled the compliments here.

Kipo Elijah Bakari stated:

It was a nice show at Kpangiri.

Ibrahim Razak said:

God bless you.

Burna posted:

Lovely mom.

Jayla_Monash_Asante mentioned:

Mom, thank you for giving us this superstar.

His fav Hani said:

Lovely mom.

User51874333670960 commented:

She is thanking God.

Nana_Efua reacted:

Proud mother .

Umar Tahiru525 mentioned:

Wow, nice one, Mohammed Kudos.

Ginababy posted:

Northerners are very proud of you, Kudus.

User783340124031 said:

God bless you.

Konadu1gh commented:

Proud Upper West gal.

User51874333670960 wrote:

O mother, God has blessed your womb wai.

Guapchasin762 said:

We need to protect this woman, we need more babies from her.

Mohammed Kudus win Man of the Match in Black Stars Game against Egypt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The West Ham United football star scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Kudus received the honour for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game, becoming the second Ghanaian player to win the title, following Alexander Djiku in the first Black Stars game against Cape Verde.

Netizens, especially fans of Mohammed Kudus, took to the comments section of a post by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to shower compliments on the footballer.

Source: YEN.com.gh