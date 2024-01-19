Ghanaian preacher Prophet Fire Ogya predicted defeat for the Black Stars before their match against Egypt

He also stated that Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus will underperform in the game

Netizens on X descended on him after Kudus delivered a brace in the game on Thursday, January 18, 2024

Ghanaian preacher Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, also known as Prophet Fire Ogya, predicated defeat for the Black Stars ahead of their match against Egypt.

The Man of God also revealed that West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus would underperform in the match.

However, Ghana and Egypt tied 2-2 at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday, January 18.

During an interview with the founder of Kofi TV after the game, Prophet Fire Ogya told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani that he fasted against what he had initially seen before the match.

The preacher defended his prophecy about Kudus by explaining that he also fasted for the footballer, preventing his underperformance for the Black Stars.

How people reacted to his comments after the Ghana-Egypt game

Many criticised Prophet Fire Ogya over his failed prophecy about Kudus.

@xpensive_china asked:

Ahhh, what kind of explanation is that?

@Voiceofbasit posted:

Them for arrest this guy. Tsw.

@Lordmanner commented:

You have been disgraced.

@jblackpope commented:

These kind of people are the ones that make it so easy for people to speak against pastors.

@Ya_NaMoskito96 posted:

S3 saa Akoa wei angyae gyimis3m no aa ong Kwasea explanations nkoaaa. This prophet, his mum and the god that sent him, dem all mad.

@therealselase reacted:

Sofo, stop this. Ahhhh!

@_KwekuAnanse said:

He go explain taya.

@polo_kata242 posted:

Mass ate agye awei.

@fawwaz_sanye reacted:

You go dey explain taya!

@adde_asiwaju commented:

Only Jah alone is a Christian, all these prophets are using their mind on us, it like saying my wife will give birth to a girl, if a girl doesn’t come then she will give birth to a boy.

@AlhajiAbid wrote:

Lies.. if they are caught, they justified it with “ I prayed to change” if that’s soo why don’t you prophesy by saying “ bad would have happened but I have prayed and God has changed it to good” NB: only God has knowledge of the future and unseen . Fake men of god predicts.

Mohammed Kudus win Man of the Match in Black Stars Game against Egypt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West Ham United football star scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Kudus received the honour for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game, becoming the second Ghanaian player to win the title, following Alexander Djiku in the first Black Stars game against Cape Verde.

