Renowned Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has celebrated his wife and dentist, Dr Louisa Satekla's new age

He described his better half as a queen after his heart as he delivered a romantic message with visuals to mark the milestone

The pictures, posted to his Instagram account with 4.4 million followers, have fans showering Dr Louisa with love

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, turned 33, and the acclaimed musician and his better half marked the significant milestone with a small celebration.

The couple began the celebration with a trip to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, to support Ghana's Black Stars in their second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group game against Egypt.

Stonebwoy drops heartwarming message to celebrate his wife's birthday. Photo credit: stonebwoy.

In a late evening post, the dancehall/reggae artiste posted visuals from their mini-celebration to Instagram.

The couple looked adorable in trendy outfits, appearing in high spirits to mark the occasion.

Sharing the images to his vibrant account, Stonebwoy proved he is a romantic husband. He said:

''As it is Ordained To Be, A Queen After My Heart ❤️ Life is the Ultimate ‼️ Double Blessings, Celebrate +1,'' he captioned the photos.

Fans celebrate Dr Louisa Satekla

Many showered Dr Louisa with love in the comments section of her hubby's post. The Ghanaian dentist turned a new age on January 19, 2024.

Swt_tipcy said:

Happy birthday, our Queen.

Manuelateneza posted:

Happy Birthday, and greetings from Hamburg, Germany.

Anyikopr

So beautiful! Happy birthday ❤️.

Sandys_beautybar commented:

Happy birthday, Queen.

Raheemdrisil reacted:

Love birds ❤️.

Aureate_soleil posted:

Happy birthday birthday, twin ❤️.

Feliciamensah672 reacted:

Wh3 ne f3. First lady and president .

