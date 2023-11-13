A woman expresses overwhelming joy as her husband surprises her with a new car on her birthday, capturing the emotional moment in a heartwarming video

Overwhelmed with gratitude, she sheds tears of happiness, lying on the bonnet of the luxurious vehicle

The husband's thoughtful gesture receives widespread applause for the meaningful and blissful expression of love on his wife's special day

A heartwarming video circulating on social media captures the ecstatic reaction of a woman who received a brand new car as a birthday present from her husband.

In the video, the woman is visibly overwhelmed with gratitude and joy as her husband unveils the luxurious vehicle, prompting her to express her elation with loud cheers and tears of happiness.

The emotional moment showcases the husband's thoughtful gesture and the profound impact it had on his wife, drawing congratulatory messages from well-wishers who applaud the loving expression of affection.

The birthday celebrant (in green dress) reacting to her new car from her husband

portrays the wife laying on the bonnet of the new car, unable to contain her excitement and disbelief at the generous birthday surprise.

As she embraces her husband in a celebratory hug, the tears of joy further highlight the emotional significance of the thoughtful gift.

The husband's act of love has resonated widely, garnering praise from many who commend his meaningful and blissful expression of affection towards his wife on her special day.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @SIKAOFFICIAL1. Read them below:

@AfosahYaw said:

God bless her husband, she is lucky to receive a car from her husband as a birthday gift

@hynex12 wrote:

People get money shaa

@Osaberima_93 said:

See me smiling like mumu . Love will be a beautiful thing

@ItzYourBoyJD wrote:

Make she no go buy boxer shorts then handkerchief give the husband on his birthday oo else ago come take the car myself

@Abraham20289631 said:

The man go receive boxers on his birthday

@blakkangelnie wrote:

Boxers and singlet waiting for him on his birthday

