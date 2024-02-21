Harriet Oppong, a Ghanaian in Australia, was brought by her father but later thrown out for revealing his infidelity to her mother.

Despite her father's insistence on secrecy, she felt compelled to disclose the truth, leading to emotional distress and estrangement from him.

Harriet's story underscores the complexities of familial relationships and the toll of betrayal and dishonesty.

Harriet Oppong, a Ghanaian residing in Australia, shared her harrowing experience of being estranged from her father after revealing his infidelity to her mother.

She disclosed that her father had brought her to Australia but expelled her from his home six months later for divulging his secret to her mother.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Harriet revealed that when her father took her to Australia, he insisted that she keep his extramarital affairs a secret and not disclose it to her mother, who was in Ghana.

Harriet Oppong speaking in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

However, she explained that she felt compelled to disclose the truth to her mother upon learning of his unfaithfulness.

"I am also a woman, and I would not be happy if the same was done to me. Also, it was not one woman. My father was having affairs with several women. He did not have the decency to keep them outside, but he also brought them home. I felt disrespected. Meanwhile, my mum was in Ghana, keeping herself for him."

Harriet said she was emotionally distressed while living with her father, recounting uncomfortable encounters with his romantic partners and feeling compelled to confront them to leave the house.

This led to a strained relationship with her father, Despite, and she was subsequently ejected from his residence. Ultimately, her strained relationship with her father led to their estrangement, with Harriet admitting she no longer communicates with him.

However, she expressed her appreciation for her father bringing her to Australia, where she has a better future than in Ghana.

Watch the interview below:

Woman Throws Her Husband's Clothes Out Of The House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian woman was filmed throwing her husband's clothes out of their apartment abroad, expressing frustration and anger.

She accused him of lying and expressed dissatisfaction with paying rent for two months, which may have triggered her actions.

The husband, recording the incident, sarcastically mentioned their children and suggested she take them, highlighting a tense and possibly deteriorating relationship dynamic.

Ghanaian Man Lives In Refugee Camp In Europe After His Wife Kicked Him

Meanwhile, a middle-aged Ghanaian man living in Europe shared a poignant story on TikTok, revealing his struggles after being kicked out of his home by his wife.

He regretted his past generosity, realizing the importance of managing his resources wisely in his current situation.

Now residing in a refugee camp, he relies heavily on alcohol to cope with the challenges of his new reality, highlighting the harshness of life abroad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh