A video of a married man opening up about his infidelity has sparked a huge reaction online

He explained that even his wife knows he is a womanizer and that he has no plans of putting a stop to that

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were stunned by the utterance of the man

A Ghanaian married man has caused a stir on the internet after he publicly admitted that he is cheating on his wife.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the middle-aged man who goes by the name Gala man, in speaking about his marriage life, revealed he has side chicks he can always rely on.

He explained that with the advent of technology, getting access to women who will agree to be your mistress has now become very easy.

"The beautiful ones are not yet born, and as for away, I have no plans of stopping it. These days we use our phones to get women, so things are now very easy.

The middled aged man followed it up by saying even his wife is aware of his infidelity.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 13,000 likes and 300 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to his comments about marriage

The comment of the man has gathered a lot of reaction, with many expressing their astonishment.

PASTOR KUBI OFFICIAL stated:

youth of this generation are not lucky. difficult to get people to advise us. obiaa agyimi

Ginababe commented:

Your wife is watching

Augusta Elikem reacted:

Fear men association

user4144744578343 added:

It's just sad hmmm

