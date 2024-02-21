A video of a pretty Ghanaian lady proposing marriage to her lover has gone viral on social media

The lady showed no signs of shyness as she went down on one knee and brought out the ring

Many people who reacted to the video commended the lady for the bold act and for prompting her partner that she is ready for marriage

A young Ghanaian lady has warmed the hearts of many people online after she proposed marriage to her boyfriend in public.

This happened after the young lady and her handsome lover went out on a date.

Lady proposes marriage to lover Photo credit: @portiahiamaley/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As they were having a nice time, the young lady who wore a beautiful nice outfit in a bid to show her commitment to the relationship then brought out a promise ring, knelt on one knee and proceeded to express her affection to the man after which he then put the ring on his finger.

The man, who appeared taken aback, simply helped the woman to her feet and gave a warm embrace, signalling that he had accepted her proposal and may soon settle down with her as husband and wife.

The adorable moment shared on TikTok with the caption"Jemima proposes to Bra Emma, wedding bells soon" had raked in over 900 likes and 40 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video of the wedding proposal

Netizens praise the young lady

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video lauded the lady for signalling her partner that she was ready for marriage.

therezasay commented:

i love this girl from day one

Jake commented:

Eiii na where did I pass

Nana Dew Sekenx indicated:

this gari man has garilized someone's daughter

amadusafia8 reacted:

best of luck

reginanartey7 wrote:

hmmm hmmm hmmm how many times

Man proposes to girlfriend on her graduation day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man opted to prove his love to his pretty girlfriend on her graduation day by proposing marriage to her.

The TikTok video showed the pretty graduate and her lover dancing in the full glare of the public when suddenly the man went on his knees and brought out a ring.

Initially, the lady acted shy but later stretched forth her hand for the man to put the ring on her finger.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh