A video on social media has got netizens in a frenzy as usual. In the video, a Ghanaian lady abroad can be seen throwing her husband's clothes outside

It is unclear what exactly caused the misunderstanding, but from what the woman is saying, it seems to be an issue of rent

The video made rounds on social media, and lots of people have shared varying opinions regarding the issue

A young Ghanaian lady in a video has been spotted throwing her husband's clothes outside their apartment abroad.

The lady, who seemed very upset and agitated gathered her husband's clothes out of the wardrobe and proceeded to dump them outside their apartment while lamenting bitterly about something. She spread his clothes all over the tarred road in disgust while calling him a liar.

Photo: Lady throwing husband’s clothes out, confused lady Source: nanaakyen4, Prostock-Studio

Source: UGC

The husband who took the video while his wife was throwing her tantrums talked about their kids and sarcastically told her to take them.

The lady seemed to have an issue with rent as she said she had paid the rent for two months and was fed up. This might be the reason she threw him out.

user1528773370490 defended the actions of the lady, saying:

that's her way of fighting her demon, everyone is different if it makes her cool then so be it.oflate we don't please people,it over us ah it over us

Ama Pomaah815 felt the actions of the lady were justified saying:

no woman should blame her she is tired sorry sister God will look after you and your children.

gee0532 also said:

U pple shudnt judge her. Cos u dnt no wht happened. Probably she has had enough

mohammedahmed4705 also gave his opinion regarding the situation:

8 years in abroad no woman no problem,i always advised my friends don't get marry in abroad just do hit n run

Ohemaa Mercy705 commented saying:

the way the man is taking koraaa shows that he is shiishii paaaa the lady is tired me nana bediako asem ooooo

See video below:

