Francis Amo has shared his story of rejection by his ex-girlfriend's parents because he did not have money

The Ghanaian in the US said he proposed marriage to his girlfriend, and even though she loved him too, her family denied her the opportunity to marry him

According to Francis, at the time he proposed to his girlfriend, he was struggling financially and owned only a bicycle to his name

US-based Ghanaian Francis Amo opened up about his heartbreak from a rejected marriage proposal due to financial struggles.

Francis disclosed that his ex-girlfriend's parents rejected his proposal because he only owned a bicycle.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Francis said he was an evangelist and entrepreneur at the time, but he did not have money.

He added that the girl loved him dearly, but her parents were against the marriage since Francis was poor.

“When I was in Ghana, I did not have any money until I met my destiny helpers. They helped me relocate to the US. I remember I lost my girlfriend because of poverty. She loved me, but her parents refused to allow me to marry her because I only had a bicycle which I had been using for five years."

"My destiny helpers supported me to start a business in Ghana and I even built a house before relocating to the US."

Francis is now studying abroad on a scholarship at the Christ For The Nations Institute in Texas. He is the only Ghanaian on a scholarship in the school.

Netizens react to Francis' story

@saymalikkk said:

Imagine a girl rejecting you just because you’re broke, You don’t have a car or because you’re riding a bicycle & later seen that you’ve make it or traveled abroad, She go cry rough, She go regret rough but it’s too late

@justiceafful2810 wrote:

Wow this is a great testimony to God be the glory

@koufionougabriel3342 said:

Thank God for ur life sofo. I tap into ur breakthrough in Jesus name

@user-zg5co5fe5k wrote:

Some day I will also share my Testimony like u Francis

