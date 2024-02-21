A Ghanaian KNUST student who doubles as a worker has shared an anonymous marital problem with YEN.com.gh

According to the mother of four, her husband wants to make love to her daily despite her hectic work and studies

Dr John Boakye, a Ghanaian marriage counsellor with a doctoral degree in Christian Counselling, has suggested three ways the couple can address the situation

''Studying as a BSc Mechanical Engineering student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and caring for my family has grown increasingly difficult. Aside from balancing work and parenting our four children, I've had to devote more time to making my husband happy in the bedroom. He wants romance almost every day and refuses to take the excuse that I am tired.

On Wednesday, February 14, my husband and I had heated exchanges over a romance request after dinner. I got home early from a busy work routine. I even cancelled appointments and KNUST online classes to prepare something to reconnect with him on Valentine's Day because we seemed to be worlds apart over his persistent need for bedroom romance daily.

However, our lovely family moments before and during dinner swiftly turned into an intense altercation when I mentioned that I was tired for romance. He insisted he had the right to my body as his wife, and I would not have it. We discussed it before the night, but I was genuinely weary.

Now, it's been one week since he slept in our bedroom since our last argument. We usually don't go a day after we disagree because we have a rule not to go to sleep angry. I know we'll overcome this as a couple because we've had worse days, but how do I let my husband understand that I cannot make love every day? I mentioned once a week, but his compromise is four times per week,'' a reader who sent a message with the pseudo name Nanayaa Asantewaa tells YEN.com.gh.

Expert details how couple can solve the situation

Dr John Boakye is a Ghanaian relationship and marriage counsellor with a doctoral degree in Christian Counselling. He detailed three approaches the couple can use to address their marital problem.

Communication

Sit as a wife and husband and discuss the problem in detail. Find a way to compromise, especially you, the wife. If you cannot make love to him in the evening, try to make up for it in the morning because morning romance is even better.

Plan and balance your work and family life more effectively

Work is essential, but it should not prevent you from fulfilling your responsibilities as a wife. Your responsibilities as a wife include making love to your partner. If he wants it every day and you can't give it to him because of your hectic work schedule, figure out how to make up for him. Rethink your schedule and create time for him.

Boost his self-worth

Some men have an inferiority complex, and denying them bedroom romance can deflate their egos. Determine whether he has any thoughts of inadequacy and address them as a couple. You should bolster your man's ego rather than be the source of his self-esteem issues. The key word is communication, which can help you address this problem.

