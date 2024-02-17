Ghanaian TikTok user named Henry Jackson has detailed why some Ghanaian students get deported from Canada

He explained that the learners responded in the affirmative when asked if they would work when they get a job offer

Jackson shared his claims in a video on his platform, prompting reactions from social media users

A Ghanaian with the TikTok name Henry Jackson has explained why some Ghanaian students are deported from Canada shortly after arriving in the country to study.

According to him, most of these students fail to answer question three accurately, which asks about the purpose of their trip to Canada.

Answer to question 3

Henry Jackson stated that Ghanaian students who travel to Canada to study should not mention that they intend to maximise job offers when Canadian immigration inspectors enquire about the reason for their move.

"Always say no when asked if you would work if you get a job offer when you arrive at the Canada airport," he said in a TikTok video.

Canadim, however, reports that most Canadian study permits allow full-time overseas students to work up to 20 hours per week during regular school sessions and full-time during scheduled breaks.

Reactions trail the footage of Henry Jackson

Aish indicated:

Yes, because my uncle told someone that,…the response has to be no because I don't have a working permit.

Henry Jackson commented:

You are very smart. Thank you.

Saalee posted:

Make I watch before dem deport me.

ItsRay reacted:

I think it doesn't make sense to ask me If I get a job opportunity will I do it? Obviously I will cos need money to fund my Schooling as well.

Henry Jackson · Creator

For you bro of course.

Sister Evonne said:

You can say yes but part-time, now if you say no and they ask you how you are going to provide for yourself what do you say then?

Wise Capricorn reacted:

Boss some of us use loans to fund school and are expected to work and start paying while in school so should we lie to them that we aren't gonna work?

Henry Jackson replied:

I understand bro, but that's how things are, unfortunately.

Priscy’s~Haven commented:

Please, what if you say "No" and they ask, you why? Please what's the right answer to say? I didn't hear that part too well.

Lawer_jeep said:

Tears nkoa. Help us.

George Tabi commented:

They usually ask about your fees and college name and sometimes your accommodation.

Peace lady said:

Thank you bro .

Henry Jackson replied:

You welcome.

Gizzelakosuah commented:

Thank you so much.

Henry Jackson replied

You welcome.

