A Ghanaian woman in the US was reportedly deported to Ghana after her friend reported her to authorities.

According to Freda Afriyie, the narrator of the deportee's ordeal on social media, the woman, Frimpongmaa was working in the US with another Ghanaian's legal documents, thus her salary went into the person's account.

Frimpongmaa had reportedly made over US$70,000 but her money was locked up with the Ghanaian whose papers she was using to work.

Frimpongmaa is said to have demanded her money her money but the woman said she was sick and needed to be given 2 months for her to withdraw the cash.

The debtor then called her husband and police on Fringpomaa.

Following her arrest, she was investigated and processed for court as she had no documents to prove her stay in the USA.

She was also deported and is currently in Ghana, working as a dish washer in a chop bar.

Source: YEN.com.gh