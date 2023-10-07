Ghanaian business titan Ibrahim Mahama has been filmed at the ongoing pre-burial church service of actor John Dumelo's mum

He exchanged pleasantries with the movie star at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, in Ghana's Greater Accra Region

The video of the emotional moment between the two famous personalities has surfaced on the internet

Ghanaian billionaire and business magnate Ibrahim Mahama has been spotted at the ongoing pre-burial church service of actor John Dumelo's mum.

The Engineers and Planners founder arrived at the service in the company of loved ones before John Dumelo approached to welcome him at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

Ibrahim Mahama attends pre-burial church service of actor John Dumelo's mum. Photo credit: yencomghnews.

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Maham consoles Dumelo

The duo exchanged pleasantries while shaking hands and looking into the camera. Ibrahim Mahama was clad in a black outfit when he arrived to commiserate with Dumelo, while the film personality sported a black cloth.

John Dumelo, a Ghanaian actor-turned-politician, lost his mother, Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, on Tuesday, August 15.

"My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away yesterday … my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel," he announced on Facebook, per Citinewsroom.

The deceased died at 71. Peeps have reacted to the footage of Ibrahim Mahama and her son at her burial service.

Watch the moment Ibrahim Mahama arrived at the burial service below:

Legon honours John Dumelo

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has been honoured by the University of Ghana for being kind.

According to the reputable university, the honour comes at the back of the actor bearing the financial cost of some institution students.

They added that the actor constantly donates, thus helping in the smooth running of affairs of the educational institution.

John Dumelo shared photos of his first movie role

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that celebrated Ghanaian actor/politician John Dumelo reminisced about an old memorable moment when he first jumped onto the Ghanaian movie scene.

In a series of photos he shared on his verified Twitter page, he hinted that the movie was filmed in 1990.

This means that John Dumelo was six years old when he acted in his first movie role.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh