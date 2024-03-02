Moses Bliss appeared emotional as he watched his wife, Marie Wiseborn, walk down the aisle at their ongoing white wedding in Accra

The Nigerian gospel singer and his Ghanaian-British spouse married in a stunning customary wedding on Thursday, February 29

A video of Moses Bliss' calm and reflective demeanour had a fan saying the singer is genuinely in love with his partner

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian-British wife, Marie Wiseborn, have kicked off their white wedding ceremony in Accra, Ghana.

The couple tied the knot in an elegant customary marriage that showcased a mix of Ghanaian-Nigerian cultures on Thursday, February 29.

Moses Bliss and his wife Marie marry in white wedding. Photo credit: ameyawtv.

Source: Instagram

Couple's look for their white wedding

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn are sealing their union with a Western ceremony, where the bride donned a glorious gown with a veil pinned to her hair.

The groom complemented her look in a stylish, fashionable tuxedo with fine cuts. The two looked breathtaking.

Watch the video below:

Online users swoon over Moses Bliss and his wife

The moment Moses Bliss appeared emotional as the bride walked down the aisle to exchange vows with him gathered reactions on the internet. Many gushed over the couple.

Prisc.ymens observed:

He loves her so much ey; God bless your home ❤️

Ama_antredu reacted:

Awwn.

Kwakyewaa.xx indicated:

I will marry right and marry well! I will also be the right woman for my man.

Amadee53 posted:

Beautiful ❤️.

4 videos from the beautiful traditional ceremony of Moses Bliss and his Wife

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian-British wife, Marie Wiseborn, married in a gorgeous customary wedding in Accra, Ghana.

The couple publicly married on Thursday, February 29, to seal their love. They had already married legally a few days ago. Popular Nigerian entertainers such as comedienne Real Warri Pikin and fashion designer Veeky James attended the traditional ceremony.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn donned multiple outfits for their customary wedding and reception. The bride looked stunning in a modest blue traditional dress with pink details and natural hair, while Moses Bliss rocked a traditional Nigerian outfit during the customary wedding. The pair rocked matching kente in one of the videos that captured their stunning lavish reception.

Source: YEN.com.gh