Franklin Peters, one of the tourist enthusiasts, who embarked on the Accra-London road trip with his son, has uploaded a throwback video of his boy

The charming scenes showcased the father-son duo's early closeness and affection for each other

The emotional video, which has since been watched many times, warmed the hearts of many viewers

Franklin Peters, one of the philanthropists and tourist enthusiasts, who embarked on the Accra-London road trip with his son, has uploaded a throwback video of the teenager.

One of the scenes depicted the father-son duo's bond and affection for each other. The pair were part of the team of Ghanaians who made the historic 10,000 kilometres journey to London.

Father who rode cars with son from Accra to London shares throwback video of his child. Photo credit: kwakuwanderlust.

Peters posted the throwback footage to bask in the accompaniment of his young son.

''Youngest boy to set the record from Accra to London by road,'' he caption the footage on TikTok.

According to peacefmonline.com, Peters is the Chief Executive Officer of InkIt Ghana Limited, a prominent signage and digital printing company based in New Town, Accra.

According to various posts, Franklin Peters' son, Quincy, opted to accompany his father on this momentous trip because the InkIt Ghana CEO was supposed to drive alone. The teen didn't want his father to go alone, making history in the process.

Watch the video below:

Online reactions

The thought of how they accomplished this feat together warmed hearts.

Falon said:

We're proud of you and uncle peters.

Mazlee posted:

You put Ghana back on the map.

YawYpee mentioned:

Ghana to the world. Well done.

Video of Wanderlust in Monaco

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the moment the Wanderlust Ghana members bonded in Monaco during their daring road trip from Ghana's Accra to London in the United Kingdom was filmed.

The team sang joyfully while feasting together before continuing the journey to the UK by road.

The daring squad of 13, including the single female named Shecanic, gathered at the Blay Apartments in Oyarifa in Ghana's Greater Accra Region before setting out from Accra. Shecanic's journey concluded in Morocco.

