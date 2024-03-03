Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn Bliss ordered a giant cake for their lavish reception to climax their white wedding

In a video, the Nigerian singer and his Ghanaian wife cut the imposing cake as part of the celebrations

The heartwarming footage of the charming duo, posted on Instagram, has fans swooning over the sweet moment

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian-UK wife, Marie Wiseborn Bliss, celebrated their white wedding with a giant cake at their opulent reception.

The couple, who tied the knot in a gorgeous white event, marked the occasion with family, friends, and prominent personalities in Nigeria and Ghana’s entertainment sectors.

Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn Bliss celebrate their white wedding with giant cake. Photo credit: bellanaijaweddings.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn Bliss formally became a couple with a legal marriage and subsequently married in a regal traditional wedding. The customary marriage happened in Accra on Thursday, February 29.

Couple cuts wedding cake at lavish reception

On Saturday, March 2, the famous singer and his bride capped their much-publicised union with a feast, where they cut a giant cake to climax the white wedding celebration.

The newlyweds hosted the reception with family, friends, and notable Nigerian and Ghanaian entertainers in attendance.

Watch the video where the couple cuts their giant wedding cake below:

Netizens react to video of Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn’s wedding cake

The footage of the moment Moses Bliss and Marie Bliss cut their massive wedding cake has fans expressing intense admiration for the couple's celebration.

Edwardolarerin commented:

A model marriage, you can call this. So inspiring.

Bundlesnwigs said:

The cake looks like a croissant.

Glam_by_chynacheals wrote:

This is beautiful ❤️.

Weniebiere reacted:

Awwwww.

Judithfumzy posted:

Love is a beautiful thing ❤.

Chizzypeco commented:

Did I hear 4… Eheheh, Pastor and Mrs Moses Bliss..

Miimiispage said:

This cake is beautiful.

The.pearl.nwachukwu wrote:

May God bless this Union ❤️.

Olayinkafagbohun said:

So beautiful.

Moses Bliss’ wife shows off signature dance steps

More videos from Nigerian singer Moses Bliss’ wedding saw when his newlywed wife, Marie Wiseborn, dished out some impressive dance steps.

The sensational clip saw the elegant woman of God ecstatic about her big day as she passed her joy through her body movements.

However, what caught the attention of many was that the first 12 seconds of the clip showed off the signature dance steps Marie Wiseborn used in one of her videos, which attracted the musician to her Instagram DM.

