On Saturday, March 2, Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, exchanged vows in a white wedding

The couple capped the classy ceremony with a lavish reception, where the groom and his mum thrilled guests with a dance

A video of the son-mother duo emanating sweet vibes at the wedding reception has warmed hearts

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his mum wowed guests at his lavish wedding reception with a fantastic dance on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The singer, who tied the knot with his Ghanaian-British partner Marie Wiseborn, ensured his dance with his mother was memorable.

How Moses Bliss and his mum thrilled wedding guests at his lavish reception.

The son-mother duo grooved to a live performance at the reception, emanating positive vibes. Moses Bliss and his mother had the guests at his wedding perfectly pleased with their entertaining moves.

The singer and wife Marie Wiseborn also married in a traditional ceremony on Thursday, February 29, before sealing their forever with the white wedding.

The dance video, shared online by Bellanaijaweddings, features on the Instagram account of the singer himself. It has been watched over 130,000 with more than 147 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the dance video of Mose Bliss and his mum

The footage of Moses Bliss and his mum expressing affection for each other through dance at his wedding reception thrilled hearts.

Nivita84 wrote:

Such a blessing to this young man...his mother is happy to look at her dancing...God bless you all. Keep them covered, mom.

Bright_light24forever said:

Amen .

Stephenadeyale commented:

God bless the union, congratulations.

Naom.ie185 posted:

Why was the wedding done in Ghana instead of Nigeria?

Joseph.ocansey.180 said:

Beautiful .

Rhodaomowale commented:

Proud Akwaibomite❤️.

Igbinosa.vivian posted:

Nice one .

Vannylowi said:

Perfect moment to connect with mommy. I love it.

Ritajohnson4511 reacted:

So beautiful, mommy.

Perpetua2934 said:

God, please, my sweet mom deserves this kind of love. May she live to eat the fruit of her labour in Jesus' name, amen.

Moses Bliss shares pre-wedding picture

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Moses Bliss shared his pre-wedding pictures on social media.

In the pre-wedding photos released on Bliss's Instagram page, they posed in loved positions for the camera.

Moses Bliss and Maries Wiseborn wore matching coffee brown clothes as they posed in a loved-up way for their fan. The photos of the gospel singer and his wife left many gushing.

