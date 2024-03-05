Famous Nigerian gospel singer and his Ghanaian lover Marie Wiseborn got married in a colourful marriage ceremony on March 1-2

Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion choices and no-makeup looks endeared her to many people who described her as decent

But her decency is being questioned after a photo of her wearing a sleeveless dress and hugging another man emerged online

Just days after tying the knot in a lavish ceremony with Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss, newly married Marie Wiseborn has found herself at the centre of an online curiosity.

An old photo surfaced on social media showing the fresh bride embracing an unidentified man in a rather cosy way.

Marie and Moses Bliss, which happened on March 1-2, 2024, has been mainly trending over the bride's fashion and natural beauty modesty.

Marie Wiseborn got married to Moses Bliss in a lavish ceremony Photo source: @bellanaijaweddings

Critics question Marie Wiseborn's decency over photo

As the applause continues for her, some critics have dug up the photo quickly to prove the gospel singer's wife is not as pure and upright as her public persona suggests.

In the image shared on Instagram, Wiseborn is seen tightly hugging the young man while beaming a broad smile.

A narrator who spoke with a Nigerian accent in the background audio pointed out that Moses Bliss' wife was wearing a sleeveless dress that showed her back while hugging the man with her chest.

For the narrator, what was transpiring in the photo did not match the image of decency which has been portrayed for Marie Wiseborn after her wedding.

"Wetin dey do an movie, they just dey script am," she claimed.

Ghanaians defend Moses Bliss' wife.

The photo and accompanying narration have triggered many responses from a section of Ghanaians.

Many quickly shut down any scandalous comments, with some claiming to know the man in the photo as Wiseborn's biological brother.

melody.1246 said:

Skin pain . She is enjoying her man. more buckets for all the haters.

afia1604

Edey pain them ooooo, hahahaha!!! Moses said she naaaa he love,weytin be your problem

landa_bae said:

As Edey pain them Edey sweet us we don marry oooooooooooooooooo u go explain taya

abena_damilola said:

Just because he didn’t marry a Nigerian ladywhy are they so bitter‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

mame_adjo said:

Ba, that's one of her brothers, so what are they talking about

Video of Moses Bliss and Marie's kente & beads wedding cakes excites fans

Meanwhile, a video from the ceremony showed the couple cutting cakes at the wedding.

The video of the cakes made in the form of dowry items from Ghana and Nigeria sparked reactions online.

