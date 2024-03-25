A video of a Ghanaian lady flaunting a child she had in Senior High School is trending on social media

In the video shared on TikTok, she recalled how she went through pain when she conceived the child

Some netizens who thronged the comment session commended her for not aborting the child

A Ghanaian lady has captivated the hearts of netizens with a lovely video of herself and a child she had during her Senior High School.

In a short video shared on TikTok by @Kelminash, both mother and daughter, bearing a striking resemblance, were captured in a heartfelt bonding moment in a vehicle.

Ghanaian lady and child having a good time together (@Kelminash)

Source: TikTok

The lady revealed that she went through a lot of pain and disgrace when she conceived the child since she was still in Senior High School.

However, she decided to make a bold decision not to abort the child and now, all the pain has turned into joy seeing how lovely the child has grown.

The video had a caption:

"The disgrace I went through in SHS all because I was carrying her in my womb."

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate her for her post

Kelminash's video has stirred emotions on social media, with many netizens commending her for the bold decision she made in her SHS days.

@Hajadams wrote:

"It was grace not disgrace. People are praying day and night just to have a child. That was a grace in a wrong hour."

@Asantewasssbby wrote:

"It wasn't a mistake nor disgrace dear, God knows best, she's really beautiful."

@Nicki Minaj wrote:

"Beautiful mother"

@Richie Mensa wrote:

"Though I don't have a child of my own I have realized that one is joyous when they see their children grow."

Beautiful baby girl with cute black skin waves hands happily

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a beautiful baby girl who captivated the hearts of netizens with her cute black skin.

According to a short story behind the video, the girl lost her mother when she was born, and her father died earlier when she was still in the womb.

The beautiful girl, who was nine months old at the time of the publication, was seen waving her hands happily in the video as if she wanted to dance.

Source: YEN.com.gh