Viral sensation Pamela Watara in an interview with One Ghana TV revealed why she has been off social media for a long time

The young lady shared her struggles, saying that she got pregnant and had a baby boy but lost him after three months

The social media sensation and influencer has been on a hiatus for close to two years but is now ready to stage a comeback

Popular social media star Pamela Watara recently spoke out about her extended absence from the online world in an interview with One Ghana TV. She revealed a heartbreaking story of losing her baby boy just three months after his birth, which led her to take a break from social media.

Known for her captivating presence and buxom figure, Pamela Watara shared her personal struggles during her time away from the spotlight. The devastating loss of her son prompted her to step back and seek solace privately.

For almost two years, Pamela Watara chose to focus on her own healing and recovery outside of public view. Now, she is ready to make a long-awaited comeback on social media.

In the emotional interview, Pamela expressed her excitement about this new phase in her life. Despite the difficult journey she has faced, her determination has remained strong, propelling her forward.

Pamela Watara's return to social media is eagerly anticipated by her dedicated followers.

Fans sympathise with Pamela

Fans of Pamela were sad to hear about her predicament and sympathised with her.

Deborah Mensah wrote:

Awwwwwww Sorry dear

Naanalol Ghana commented:

Sorry bby gurl

Official kofi king TV reacted:

hmmmmm it seems she has been through a lot

