A Ghanaian man is feeling insecure after the ex-boyfriend of his wife who lives abroad reconnected with her

During an interaction on TV3's Confessions with Miss Nancy, he revealed that he has become worried given the fact that they communicate daily

Netizens who thronged the comment session expressed divided opinions as some suspected the wife of cheating, while others urged him to remain calm

A Ghanaian man has expressed deep concern over his wife of five years' renewed connection with her US-based ex-boyfriend.

Speaking on TV3's Confessions with Miss Nancy, he revealed that the ex-boyfriend recently reached out to his wife, claiming that he was going through a divorce and had no one else to speak to but his wife.

Ghanaian man confused after wife's ex reconnects (Photo Credit: @Fizkes)

Source: Getty Images

"Now my wife has all of a sudden has been the one for him, where constant communication is going on. They speak almost on a daily basis.," he said.

Voicing his apprehension, he noted that his wife's ex has transferred all his properties into her name. She now manages all his estates and affairs.

Additionally, her ex-lover has bought her a car.

The worried man admitted that his wife is an amazing person, however, he feels insecure knowing that the ex-boyfriend is back in the scene.

Watch the video below:

Video of his comment sparks mixed reactions on X

His story shared on TV3 Ghana's X (formerly Twitter) page has generated mixed reactions on the platform.

While some believed the wife may be cheating on him with her ex, others were of the view that there was nothing to worry about if the man loved and trusted his wife.

@Mopaniworld wrote:

"Such a disrespect to the marriage. She’s going back to her father’s house."

@FabediGh wrote:

"Just trust your wife and focus on your life."

@The Consortium wrote:

"Such is not a wife, she doesn't respect herself. She has no value as a woman, must be discarded immediately, its not everything a man must fight to have, gain or keep."

Married Ghanaian man admits he won't stop cheating on his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a married man who opened up about his infidelity.

His comment sparked a huge reaction online as he noted that he was not going to stop cheating on her.

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were stunned by his utterance.

Source: YEN.com.gh