A young man has caused a stir on social media after he left a lady he had taken out to pay for the bills

The man said he did that because he saw the lady bragging on her socials, claimimg she didn't need the help of a man to have a fun time

In a video posted on TikTok, the young man expressed his pain over what the lady did

A young Ghanaian man is in the trends after he narrated what his girlfriend did to him when he took her to Labadi Beach in Accra.

The young man said after taking his girlfriend out to have a fun time, the lady went on her Snapchat and Instagram pages to claim that she took herself out without the support of any man, an act he considers to be "ungrateful"

After seeing those videos on the lady's socials, Napoleon said he decided to ditch her at the beach, adding that he would not pay the bills since she was online bragging that she did not need any man's money to chill.

In a video shared on TikTok by @napoleongh, the visibly angry young man said what annoyed him most was the caption that accompanied the lady's post.

I have left her there, let her expolore the bills. You women, some of you girls are ungrateful. I have left her there, she should pay the bills.

Netizens reacted to the story.

awonlie commented:

arh but why she didn't block you before Posting that

Emmanuel Yamoah also said this:

control, control, a soldier is down at labadi we need backup over. I repeat we need backup ove

Abena Shaker herself also commented:

Bossu calm down na you are boiling too much you will get high blood pressure oh

Jveena Diamond

sisterhood is proud. This is how we like it in the Town double pains

