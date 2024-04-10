A Ghanaian woman living in the UK has taken to social media to shed light on her struggles in the King's land

The lady, in a TikTok video, said many of them who live in the UK are struggling with the tax system in the country as it takes a huge chunk of their monthly earnings

Some Ghanaians who live abroad also shared similar stories in the comment section of the video

A Ghanaian lady who recently relocated to the UK has caused an emotional stir online after she opened up about some difficulties she is facing abroad amid tears.

The lady, who looked frustrated and teary in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, complained bitterly over the high rate of tax she has had to contend with while living in the UK.

In the video she shared on her TikTok page, @rusababe, the young woman said it appears folks who live in the UK only work to settle tax obligations, as taxes take more than half of their monthly earnings.

This situation, coupled with other challenges, has caused many people, especially foreigners living in the country, to become depressed and frustrated, she said, adding that "UK is not for the weak."

"If you want a country that can make you go mad with class, a country that could make you sit in your room to cry, come to the UK...UK is not for the week oo, sister. Before I left Ghana, I didn't have rheumatism, but now I do due to the stress in the UK," she said.

The lady's story attracted reactions online

The lady's story attracted many reactions from some TikTok users who came across the video, which has over 2k likes and 552 comments as of the time of publishing this story.

Some of the reactions have been compiled below.

Fiifi Duke Quagraine reacted:

when U reach train station, U will think they are going to a marathon eei people are running like Olympics game

qwaku also commented:

Then come back eerh? Wat stopping you 4rm coming back

Lord Listo Nimo replied:

You can go there and experience just go and see what she’s talking about

Mrs. Ziogolos also said:

come to Germany and see, most of the people are mad inside

Elderly Ghanaian Woman In UK Laments Over High Cost Of Living

In an earlier story reported by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian woman lamented about the rising cost of living in the UK, making life unbearable for people in the country.

Consequently, the woman, in a trending TikTok video, advised relatives back home to make judicious use of the money they received from their loved ones abroad.

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the woman's assertion about the living conditions in the UK.

