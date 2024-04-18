A sweet boyfriend swept his girlfriend off her feet with a heartwarming marriage proposal alongside a car gift

The thoughtful boyfriend presented her with the posh whip after he popped the marriage question

The heartfelt moment was beautifully captured in a video online, where some netizens expressed sarcastic distaste for the car

A doting boyfriend left his sweetheart overwhelmed with emotions with a romantic marriage proposal and a new car gift in a video that has captivated netizens.

The young lady had no idea her boyfriend planned to surprise her with the posh whip present.

Boyfriend leaves girlfriend swooning with marriage proposal alongside posh car gift. Photo credit: Francis Kennedy Ocloo.

, the young man pops the marriage question in a beautiful room decorated with ribbons. As she enjoyed the proposal moment, she was taken outside for the surprise, which left her emotional.

The hearty moment the duo hugged and shared sweet kisses was captured on tape.

Couple captivates netizens

The video of the couple, posted on Facebook by the user Francis Kennedy Ocloo, aka Awareness General (AG), melted hearts.

Benedicta Wugah said:

AG, I beg where do the girls get this kind of Men from I Beg. I beg show your sisters the way.

Albert Sedohia replied:

Benedicta Wugah, I am sure some hv proposed to u b4 mpo but he didn't come in his full glory. So u dint know. He probably wanted u to accept him for him b4 the money. Or I should g3rrout?

Stacey Afi said:

I love her figure. Beautiful couple.

Philo Aidoo commented:

All is Vanity.

Albert Sedohia wrote:

The car is not nice. It's not even a #Benz.

Fiifi Nunekpeku commented:

I would have gifted a Honda instead of Mazda.

