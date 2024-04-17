A video of McDan enjoying some family time with his son has gone viral online

The business mogul explained that he takes delight in spending time with his children and loved ones

Many people who commented on the video praised him for playing a crucial role in his son's upbringing

Ghanaian business mogul Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, is trending on social media after he posted a video of his son online.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @drdanielmckorley, showed the adorable moment the CEO of McDan Group of Companies was spotted with his son on a football field.

Dressed in a suit and tie, McDan watched as a personal coach led his son through some drills.

The entrepreneur explained that despite his busy schedule, he is delighted to spend time with his kids and loved ones and advised all parents to do the same.

"No matter how many great meetings I have in a day, nothing compares to spending quality time with my kids and their friends. It brings me genuine happiness. I understand that it's never easy as a parent trying to juggle a full-time job with family life. But we must try and find a way to give them our undivided attention doing things that they love to do", the caption reads.

The adorable video highlighting the strong bond McDan shares with his son had raked in over 182 likes and comments.

Ghanaians commend McDan

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video praised McDan for supporting and showing love to his kids.

LerryCastro commented:

Am just praying this man becomes president one day n he will build this nation with the talent we have

Majid stated:

My role model

@Blue25 added:

You are such a great father, God bless you so much

Nasir wrote:

a life worth emulating . Keep being you sir

Trust_99 indicated:

Dat is how you supposed to do... daddy duty

