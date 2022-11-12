Dancehall music star Shatta Wale has spoken amid reports that his godmother Hajia4Real has been arrested in the United Kingdom

Hajia4Real was reported to have been arrested in the UK on Friday, November 11, 2022, in connection with an $8m fraud

Shatta Wale has all but confirmed the reports of Hajia4Real's troubles and called for prayers from his fans for her

Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has reacted to reports that singer and socialite Hajia4Real has been arrested in the United Kingdom (UK).

News emerged that Hajia4Real who recently visited the UK for the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK is reported to have been arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, while still in the country.

According to the reports, the Fine Girl singer had been arrested in connection with a fraud case involving eight million dollars.

Shatta Wale's reaction 'confirms' reports of Hajia4Real's arrest

While the reports of Hajia4Real's alleged involvement in fraud and arrest in the UK remain unconfirmed, Shatta Wale gave the news some credence.

In a post on his Facebook which has subsequently been taken down, Shatta Wale hinted that Hajia4Real was in serious trouble. He went ahead to ask for prayers for the singer who she often describes as his godmother.

"Guys please help me pray for my mom Mona. I'm so sad," he said with a sad face emoji.

Check a screenshot of Shatta's post as reshared on Instagram by @thosecalledcelebs:

