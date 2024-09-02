A video of a Ghanaian lady advising fellow ladies on how much their partners should offer them has surfaced online

She stated that any lady who doesn't receive an amount of GH¢2,000 from the partner is in a wasteful relationship

Netizens who saw the post were unhappy with her claims and took to the comment section to give their views

A Ghanaian woman has advised fellow women, especially those in long-term relationships, to quit if their lovers do not offer them GH¢2,000 a week.

The young lady in a video stated that any relationship in which the man cannot offer the woman GH¢2,000 a week is wasteful.

A Ghanaian lady is advising fellow ladies to quit their relationships if their partners can't offer them GH¢2K. Image source: Big Kay

Source: TikTok

She urged her peers to reassess their relationships if their partners were not meeting this financial standard.

According to her, a committed boyfriend should be able to provide his girlfriend with financial support of at least GHC2,000 every week, and not GH¢20.

Watch the video below:

Netizens slam Ghanaian lady over her comments

Netizens who saw the footage were displeased with the lady's comments and took to the comments to criticise her.

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Ei she sure say no be 200 cedis she dey talk? Where I want pass find 2000 cedis a week then take give woman?"

@dawa_god wrote:

"We will be here when she is 35 years."

@NKG_12 wrote:

"Sometimes adey blame boys.They make people like this get these unnecessary entitlement."

@enocksmith84 wrote:

"Ask her how much her Papa gives her MaMa after her mama being with her papa for 30 years."

@i_am_vickyd wrote:

"Another day for women to talk nonsense."

@teejanson wrote:

"Se na your papa?"

@Oben_2020 wrote:

"After paying her bride price, she will still bill you ₵2,000 a week? Does she make that much money?"

Ghanaian man advises women

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian man had advised ladies to stop praying for husbands if they don't have GH¢10,000 in their own accounts.

In a trending video on TikTok, he said women should have a decent amount of their own money in the bank before they even considered settling down.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh