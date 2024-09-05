A Ghanaian lady could not hide her disbelief after she found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her

During a loyalty test where the man was called to request a song for his lover, he instead said he was single

Many people took to the comments section of the video to comfort the lady over her boyfriend's betrayal

A young Ghanaian lady, eager to surprise her boyfriend and prove to people that her relationship was solid, was instead embarrassed.

This comes after her supposed boyfriend stated he was single during a loyalty test, rather than acknowledging her as his partner.

Ghanaian lady is pained after her boyfriend denies being her lover in public. Photo credit:@billy_nsb/TikTok

A viral video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @billy_nsb showed the young lady beaming with smiles as she expressed confidence that her boyfriend would reaffirm their love with a test.

"We have dated for three years, but anytime we have issues, we resolve them. I am 100 per cent sure he would mention my name," she said with a smile.

The moment of truth came when the interviewer called the young man under the guise that his girlfriend wanted him to request a song for her on a radio programme.

The lady's smile faded immediately as the young man, Kofi Ransford, stated that he could not grant that request because he was single.

The heartwrenching video, captioned 'Dating is not marriage', has raked in over 29,000 likes and 600 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians comfort the lady

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section comforted the young lady regarding her ordeal.

Ziyatu stated:

"She doesn’t deserve this aww. She looks so innocent."

Dowella.brown commented:

"You trust your guy 100% sisterhood is disappointed."

AJ, e lyricist stated:

"Advice yourselves oooo tom ladies ❗️don’t test him he will disgrace you ooo."

Yhaa Dramadoll reacted:

"You’re dating yourself sorry ok."

