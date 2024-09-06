A video of a young Ghanaian lady chiding her friend for being ungrateful has got people talking

She explained that it happened after she gave money to her friend to start a business

The woman said ever since then, her bosom friend now does not pick up her calls, nor does she call her too

A young Ghanaian lady living in Canada has vowed never to offer any financial assistance to her friends based in Ghana.

She said her decision was taken based on a recent experience she ad with one of her friends in Ghana.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @angelaafiasarpong said it all happened after she got fed up with her friend asking for money all the time whenever they spoke on the phone.

In this vein, she then sent her a large sum of money to set up her food business.

The lady, who sounded pained, said that attempts to reach her friend had been futile since she sent the money.

"Until now, when I call my friend, she no longer picks up my call; her actions make it evident that she did not use the money I sent for the intended purpose.

The lady appealed to relatives in Ghana to forgo the notion that life in Canada is all rosy.

When writing the report, the video of the woman's experience raked in over 2000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who took to the comment section sympathised with the woman on her ordeal. Others also shared their experience.

stonent3bo) reacted:

"I just sent 1000cedis to a friend last week n up till now no thank u."

Nana Susubribi commented:

"It doesn’t make sense to live in abroad and send money to Ghana except your parents and maybe ur lil siblings."

Philip indicated:

"Do you know how they call me now? “I’M SORRY I DON’T HAVE IT AT THE MOMENT”

evekoranteng stated:

"As soon as they receive the money they don't even call to say thank u."

KwasiOB commented:

"A childhood friend I have been helping financially recently asked me to pay his electricity bills but because I couldn’t help he has stopped talking to me."

Lady cries over hardship in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady in Canada who had moved there eight months ago in search of greener pastures is unhappy.

In a video on TikTok, the lady said some people who moved to Canada before she did painted an unrealistic picture of life in that country.

The lady lamented that sometimes she weeps over her current conditions and even questions whether she made the right choice relocating to Canada.

