Ghanaians In Canada Show Overwhelming Support For Homeless Pregnant Woman

A young lady who became homeless abroad after getting pregnant has received support from Ghanaians in Canada

The lady has been provided with accommodation to live in Edmonton and Toronto

Some individuals and organisations have also promised to care for the lady and ensure she remains in Canada even after she gives birth

Ghanaians in Canada have gone to the aid of their fellow countrywoman, who is pregnant and homeless

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghanaian woman relocated to Canada to pursue further studies but had her life turned upside down after she took seed.

Ghanaians In Canada show love to a homeless pregnant woman in Toronto. Photo Credit: @eddie_wrt/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

At the time the lady got pregnant she was living with some members of an African church. However, when the church discovered that she was pregnant, they evicted her from their premises.

The heavily pregnant lady, without anyone to turn to, resorted to sleeping in the cold outside the streets and parks of Canada.

The lady's devasting situation was brought to the attention of Maame Pokuah, a Ghanaian resident in Toronto, and she decided to use her social media platforms to solicit help for the pregnant woman.

Updating her followers on the homeless pregnant woman's predicament, Maame Pokua has announced that the Ghanaian community in Canada have massively responded to her appeal for help.

She stated that some individuals and organisations in Canada have presented three accommodation options for the homeless pregnant woman to choose from, one in Edmonton and two in Toronto.

Maame Pokuah said they have settled on accommodation in Toronto for the lady to live in for the time being.

"The organisation has also agreed to take care of her until she gives birth. One of our brothers here has also offered a two-bedroom apartment in Edmonton, so God willing when she gives birth we will move them to Edmonton to live in the house," she said.

Maame Pokua further expressed gratitude to all the Ghanaians in Canada who reached out to her to offer help for the homeless pregnant woman.

Ghanaians online react

Below are some reactions to the video from Ghanaians online about the pregnant lady's issues.

@EfyaBerlin said:

"Oh God bless them."

@aliadamu2020 also said:

"Great news."

@AduSowah commented:

"Oh great."

Lady weeps over hardship abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian lady complained about hardship abroad after she recently relocated for greener pastures.

The lady triggered emotions after a video of her crying emerged on social media.

In the video, the lady expressed a desire to return home to Ghana and added that life abroad was not as easy as she anticipated before travelling.

.

Source: YEN.com.gh